Bbva USA Buys Shares of 2,640 Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Bbva USA bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $25,884.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,518,520. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PEG opened at $64.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.14. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The company has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

