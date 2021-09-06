Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director David Khalil Sells 4,314 Shares

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director David Khalil sold 4,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $27,178.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LOV opened at $3.15 on Monday. Spark Networks SE has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 million, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.81.

LOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Spark Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jeereddi Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 14.2% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the first quarter worth about $420,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 86.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 27,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 104.3% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 94,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 48,032 shares in the last quarter.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

