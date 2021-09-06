Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd. (GZUHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 8th

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GZUHY) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 2.2362 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th.

GZUHY opened at $16.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.81. Guangzhou R&F Properties has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GZUHY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Guangzhou R&F Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Guangzhou R&F Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of residential and commercial properties in the People's Republic of China, Malaysia, Cambodia, Korea, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company invests in and develops various properties, including hotels, office buildings, shopping malls, logistic parks, and other retail properties in Beijing, Guangzhou, and other cities.

