Insider Selling: Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director Sells $172,004.80 in Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director David Khalil sold 29,656 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $172,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSEAMERICAN LOV opened at $3.15 on Monday. Spark Networks SE has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 million, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.
LOV has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Spark Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.
About Spark Networks
Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.
