Insider Selling: Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director Sells $172,004.80 in Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director David Khalil sold 29,656 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $172,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN LOV opened at $3.15 on Monday. Spark Networks SE has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 million, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

LOV has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Spark Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in Spark Networks by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,556,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 81,730 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Spark Networks in the second quarter valued at $643,000. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in Spark Networks by 104.3% in the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 94,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 48,032 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Spark Networks by 86.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 27,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Spark Networks in the first quarter valued at $420,000.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

