Insider Selling: Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director David Khalil sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LOV opened at $3.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 million, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.81. Spark Networks SE has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $8.40.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LOV shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Spark Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jeereddi Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Spark Networks by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Spark Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $420,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Spark Networks by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 27,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Spark Networks by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 68,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 43,530 shares in the last quarter.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

