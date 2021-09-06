Canadian Western Bank (CWB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 8th

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of TSE:CWB opened at C$36.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.20 billion and a PE ratio of 10.53. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$23.72 and a twelve month high of C$37.75.

In related news, Senior Officer James Jeffrey Bowling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.01, for a total value of C$74,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,559 shares in the company, valued at C$94,713.71. Also, Director Irfhan Abdulaziz Rawji purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$34.16 per share, with a total value of C$341,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$654,947.05.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector peform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$41.02.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

