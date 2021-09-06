Emeco Holdings Limited (ASX:EHL) Plans Final Dividend of $0.01

Emeco Holdings Limited (ASX:EHL) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Get Emeco alerts:

In related news, insider Ian Testrow bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.22 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,215,000.00 ($867,857.14).

Emeco Holdings Limited provides heavy earthmoving equipment and mining service solutions in Australia. The company rents trucks, excavators, dozers, loaders, and graders. It is also involved in the maintenance and remanufacturing of various components of heavy earthmoving equipment. Emeco Holdings Limited was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Emeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.