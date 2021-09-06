Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.56.

Several analysts have issued reports on TXRH shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,359,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $897,920,000 after acquiring an additional 932,718 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,436,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $619,152,000 after buying an additional 171,315 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $316,687,000 after buying an additional 662,658 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,277,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $219,105,000 after buying an additional 480,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,065,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,749,000 after buying an additional 66,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXRH opened at $93.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.90. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $59.45 and a twelve month high of $110.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%. Analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 355.56%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Further Reading: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.