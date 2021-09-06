LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Trading 4.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 37.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and $3,921.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.08 or 0.00645003 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000256 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000076 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001479 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $652.48 or 0.01259719 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000040 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LocalCoinSwap is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,270,006 coins and its circulating supply is 51,057,229 coins. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

