Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROIC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 582.4% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 92,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 79,200 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.3% in the first quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,568,000 after buying an additional 26,407 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 45,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 57.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after buying an additional 166,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter valued at about $309,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $18.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.30. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $18.86.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 3.03%. On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.90%.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

