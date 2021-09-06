Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Invests $110,000 in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 996 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 61.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 37.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Shares of RSG opened at $125.47 on Monday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.18 and a 1-year high of $126.12. The stock has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 47.75%.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at $385,206. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.93.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.