Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 1,232 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 701,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,917,000 after buying an additional 169,997 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after buying an additional 13,047 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 191,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,749,000 after buying an additional 19,952 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $164.67 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $94.22 and a twelve month high of $174.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.02 and its 200-day moving average is $162.24.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

