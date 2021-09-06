Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 18.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 812.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 19,275 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $1,014,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 929,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,803,444.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STWD opened at $25.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.22. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.67%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

