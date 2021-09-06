Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank cut its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,922 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 39,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MGC opened at $161.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.78. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $114.36 and a 12 month high of $161.52.

