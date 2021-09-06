Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.08 Million Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the second quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in NovoCure by 316.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the second quarter worth $55,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the first quarter worth $125,000. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 23,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,061,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,712,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $80,067.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,448 shares of company stock valued at $9,492,572. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $138.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.42 and a 200-day moving average of $172.29. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $76.03 and a 12-month high of $232.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,770.45 and a beta of 1.14.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $133.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.50 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVCR shares. Mizuho cut their price target on NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.14.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

