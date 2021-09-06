Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 504 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

NYSE WH opened at $71.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.23 and a 12-month high of $78.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 59.34 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.00 and its 200-day moving average is $71.47.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 62.14%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

