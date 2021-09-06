Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Acquires Shares of 4,287 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NCLH. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,481,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,282,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,112 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,462,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,402 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 318.6% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,765,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,882 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at $31,702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on NCLH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $1,176,838.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,682,066.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $24.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.30. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 14,870.70% and a negative return on equity of 65.44%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was down 74.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.78) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.