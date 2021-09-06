Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Takes $105,000 Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 282.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 58.3% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $49.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $27,678.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 3,500 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $160,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,420 shares of company stock valued at $334,779. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

