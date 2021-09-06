Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Buys New Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 74,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 35,623 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 212.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,901,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,231,000 after buying an additional 1,292,652 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 291,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,807,000 after buying an additional 44,450 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 924,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,819,000 after buying an additional 150,018 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 140,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 13,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JEF opened at $36.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.23 and a 200 day moving average of $32.54. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $37.85.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $3,401,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $103,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

