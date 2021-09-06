Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Acquires Shares of 478 Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $942,564,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 662.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,415,000 after purchasing an additional 956,877 shares in the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,780,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of AON by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,454,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,593,000 after purchasing an additional 550,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,976,000.

Get AON alerts:

In related news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,002.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AON. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.06.

Shares of AON stock opened at $291.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $179.52 and a 12-month high of $292.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.86.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.80%.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.