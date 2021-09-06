WeOwn One Day Trading Volume Hits $163,683.00 (CHX)

WeOwn (CURRENCY:CHX) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. WeOwn has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $163,683.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeOwn coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, WeOwn has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WeOwn

WeOwn is a coin. Its launch date was March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. WeOwn’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket . WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket . WeOwn’s official website is weown.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

Buying and Selling WeOwn

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeOwn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeOwn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeOwn using one of the exchanges listed above.

