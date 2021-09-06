Sandy Spring Bank Has $478,000 Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBMO. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 69.4% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 650,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,462,000 after purchasing an additional 266,750 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,129,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 184,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after buying an additional 31,321 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 101,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 27,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IBMO opened at $27.02 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.70 and a 12-month high of $27.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.