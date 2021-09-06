Sandy Spring Bank Has $661,000 Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 52.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 51,060,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,660,000 after buying an additional 17,526,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,072,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,672 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 13,815.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,725,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,141 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 99.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,939,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,806,000 after purchasing an additional 969,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 355.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 954,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,336,000 after purchasing an additional 744,637 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KR opened at $46.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.47. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.39.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The Kroger announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

A number of research analysts have commented on KR shares. MKM Partners increased their price objective on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.44.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

