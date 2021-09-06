Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,291,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,070,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,723,000 after buying an additional 108,254 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,387,000 after acquiring an additional 41,141 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 762,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,174,000 after acquiring an additional 34,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 565,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,781,000 after acquiring an additional 14,686 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOT opened at $251.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $240.69 and its 200-day moving average is $227.81. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $171.02 and a 12-month high of $251.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

