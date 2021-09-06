Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,056 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 78.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 530.3% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 35.2% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $98,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,250 shares of company stock worth $663,820 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO opened at $66.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.14. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $51.22 and a 52-week high of $67.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. Equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

SO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus lifted their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.42.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

