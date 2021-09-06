Western Wealth Management LLC Invests $944,000 in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $212,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 209.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 113.2% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 9,165 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $53.72 on Monday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $52.48 and a 12-month high of $54.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

