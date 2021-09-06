Western Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,073 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG opened at $115.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.00. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.20 and a 12-month high of $118.53.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

