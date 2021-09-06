Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $21.640-$21.640 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.84 billion-$16.84 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOELY opened at $113.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.45. The firm has a market cap of $71.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.13. Tokyo Electron has a 1 year low of $59.84 and a 1 year high of $115.94.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Tokyo Electron from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tokyo Electron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

