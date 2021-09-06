Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 129.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,233,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,692,000 after purchasing an additional 695,965 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 107.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,206,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,860,000 after purchasing an additional 625,234 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,381,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 919.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 362,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after purchasing an additional 327,075 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 334.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 413,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,610,000 after purchasing an additional 318,705 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $31.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.99. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $31.83.

