Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,895,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 22.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 20.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 357,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,391,000 after purchasing an additional 59,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $410,000. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $105.38 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $63.16 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.13. The firm has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EMR. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.95.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

