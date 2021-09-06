1,457 Shares in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Purchased by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 306.5% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on WIX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wix.com from $339.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist decreased their price objective on Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Wix.com from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Wix.com from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.37.

WIX opened at $233.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $196.19 and a 1 year high of $362.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.83 and a beta of 1.38.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 86.14% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

