Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 60.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,269 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,353,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,788,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 26.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.6% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

Shares of WFC opened at $44.17 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $51.41. The stock has a market cap of $181.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.88.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

