American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 70.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 116.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.00.

AMT opened at $302.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.46 billion, a PE ratio of 60.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $282.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $302.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total transaction of $28,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,366.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,105. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

