Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,560 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTBD. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000.

PTBD stock opened at $27.61 on Monday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $29.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.54.

