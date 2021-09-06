BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 11.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 10.0% in the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter worth $129,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 91,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWA stock opened at $43.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.30 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

BWA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.36.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

