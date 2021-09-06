Sandy Spring Bank Sells 200 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in The Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in The Clorox by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Clorox by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in The Clorox by 73.1% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.44.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $169.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $159.32 and a 1-year high of $231.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.80.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

