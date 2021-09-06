Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 864 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth about $10,865,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 218.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 129.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,011,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,730,000 after purchasing an additional 570,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PTON shares. Truist decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Wedbush cut Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.79.

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $1,076,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $54,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 762,878 shares of company stock worth $89,422,095. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $98.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.80 and a beta of 0.67. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.11 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.