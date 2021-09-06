Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $74.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.67. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.39 and a twelve month high of $79.71.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SSNC. Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

