Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 42.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,953 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $7,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 243.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $5,748,497.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam D. Amsterdam sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.72, for a total value of $944,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,092.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,748 shares of company stock worth $8,996,595 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $170.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.67. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.77 and a fifty-two week high of $177.16.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.64%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

