NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 51.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,934 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,002 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $7,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTAP. CWM LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 196.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NetApp during the first quarter worth $35,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 97.2% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the first quarter worth $40,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,331,278.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on NTAP. Cowen boosted their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NetApp from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on NetApp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.29.

Shares of NTAP opened at $91.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.15. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $40.46 and a one year high of $91.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

