TrueFi Trading 13.7% Higher This Week (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. In the last seven days, TrueFi has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. One TrueFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001219 BTC on exchanges. TrueFi has a total market cap of $88.94 million and approximately $41.01 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00066733 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00016158 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.45 or 0.00139607 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $424.18 or 0.00817337 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00048733 BTC.

TrueFi Coin Profile

TrueFi (CRYPTO:TRU) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

