ContentBox (BOX) 1-Day Volume Hits $84,189.00

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and approximately $84,189.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ContentBox has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00018291 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.95 or 0.00506658 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001122 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

ContentBox (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

