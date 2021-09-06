Paparazzi (PAZZI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $102.00

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last week, Paparazzi has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. Paparazzi has a market capitalization of $13,244.31 and $102.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paparazzi coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00066733 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00016158 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.45 or 0.00139607 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.18 or 0.00817337 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00048733 BTC.

Paparazzi Profile

Paparazzi is a coin. It was first traded on May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. The official website for Paparazzi is pazzi.io . Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

