Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) to announce ($0.30) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.73). Vir Biotechnology posted earnings of ($0.67) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($0.65). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to $1.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vir Biotechnology.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 162.75% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $48.96 on Monday. Vir Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $141.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -20.75 and a beta of -1.73.

In related news, insider Steven J. Rice sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $700,583.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,645,429 shares in the company, valued at $75,969,456.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,895 shares of company stock valued at $6,395,285 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 316.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 208,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after purchasing an additional 158,277 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 18,876 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,849,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,005,000 after purchasing an additional 32,361 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 326.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,643,000 after buying an additional 308,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Capital LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth $1,326,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

