Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 11,483 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,483 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of A. O. Smith worth $6,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Tobam boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

Shares of AOS opened at $73.24 on Monday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $73.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $859.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

