Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Position Increased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 102.9% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CARR stock opened at $57.41 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The company has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

