Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,174 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 144,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,228,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter worth approximately $944,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 12.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on J. increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.25.

Shares of J stock opened at $137.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.35. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a one year low of $88.15 and a one year high of $145.97.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

