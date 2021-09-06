Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.37. People’s United Financial also posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover People’s United Financial.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.60 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 8.53%. People’s United Financial’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

PBCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

People’s United Financial stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. People’s United Financial has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $19.62. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average is $17.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 1st were issued a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is presently 57.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 5.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,512,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,057,000 after purchasing an additional 127,007 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 3,474.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 380,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 369,369 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the second quarter worth about $290,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 14.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,352,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,461,000 after purchasing an additional 430,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 240,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

About People’s United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on People’s United Financial (PBCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.