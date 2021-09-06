Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.150-$7.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.28 billion-$5.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.98 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.550-$1.580 EPS.

NYSE:PANW opened at $468.22 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $219.34 and a 1-year high of $468.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $397.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.32. The company has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of -90.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PANW. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $463.69.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total value of $4,428,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.37, for a total value of $2,216,584.35. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,069 shares of company stock valued at $19,162,726. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

