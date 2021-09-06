Zacks: Analysts Expect Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) will post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Profound Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Profound Medical.

Several brokerages have commented on PROF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Profound Medical and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Profound Medical in the second quarter valued at $177,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Profound Medical in the first quarter valued at $250,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Profound Medical by 9.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Profound Medical in the second quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Profound Medical by 20.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PROF opened at $15.56 on Monday. Profound Medical has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.22 million, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.33.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Profound Medical (PROF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF)

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.