Zacks: Analysts Expect Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) will post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Profound Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Profound Medical.

Several brokerages have commented on PROF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Profound Medical and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Profound Medical in the second quarter valued at $177,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Profound Medical in the first quarter valued at $250,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Profound Medical by 9.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Profound Medical in the second quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Profound Medical by 20.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PROF opened at $15.56 on Monday. Profound Medical has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.22 million, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.33.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

